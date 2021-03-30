KINGSPORT - Donna N. Johnson, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 27, 2021, at her residence.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 12:30-1:45 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire.
A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Graeber officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Church of the Brethren, 1543 State Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
The family requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Donna N. Johnson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.