KINGSPORT - Donna N. Johnson, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 23, 1953, in Kingsport, to the late Joseph and Peggy Clark.
Donna was a loving, caring and giving Christian lady who was always “on the go.”
She enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, bowling, billiards, sewing, making crafts and had a “green hand” as she tended to her flowers and plants.
Donna was an active member of Trinity Church of the Brethren for forty years where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was a member of the Love Bugs Ladies Ministry. She was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Kingsport.
Donna retired from N.C.O. Financial Systems as an administrative assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Peggy Clark; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan Etta Johnson and Charlie Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-eight years, Blaine Johnson; daughter, Brandi Ward and husband, Billy; son, B.J. Johnson and wife, April; grandchildren, Isaac Johnson (Lexi), Jake Ramey and Danica Johnson; brother, Johnny Clark and wife, Debra; sisters, Sandra Grills and husband, Johnny, Kathy Carter and husband, Richard, Jenny Lou McCoy and husband, Mike; special caregivers, April Johnson and Letha Johnson; countless other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 12:30-1:45 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire.
A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Graeber officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Church of the Brethren, 1543 State Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
The family requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
