KINGSPORT - Donna Marie Donohue, age 65 of Kingsport, TN, entered into the glories of Heaven on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Donna was born on November 3, 1956 to John and Jessie Alvey in Louisville, KY. On June 2, 1984, Donna married her best friend and love of her life, James Donohue and after 37 years of a beautiful life together he survives.
From spending time with her grandchildren to cooking for her family, she truly was a mother who loved her family. She enjoyed camping and singing karaoke.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Alvey; two brothers, John and Billy; and maternal and paternal grandparents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, James; three daughters, Heather Wolfe and husband Joshua, Christy Huff and husband David, and Ashley Fallon; two sons, James Donohue Jr. and wife Morgan, and Anthony Donohue; two sisters; six brothers; 15 grandchildren, Briar, Gracee, Sadie, Daniel, Aedan, Isabelle, Timothy, Sophie, Eva, Nathan, Jason, Alex, Zachary, Katie, and Noah; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. Services and Mass will follow at 12:00 pm with Father Michael officiating. Donna will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Donna’s family.
Carter Trent Funeral Home has the honor of serving the Donohue family.