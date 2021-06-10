KINGSPORT - Donna Mae Shuecraft, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Rev. Carl and Mary Voorhees. Donna was an active member of New Destiny Ministry Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Donna was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Amon Shuecraft; sister, Della Zieker.
Survivors include her son, Duane Nelson Shuecraft and wife Samantha; sister, Jean Perry; she was known as Granny and Mim to many.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Holston Valley ICU for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Destiny Ministry Center at 385 Bancroft Chapel Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Shuecraft family.