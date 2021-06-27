Donna M. Malone, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 27,2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Tom and Ottie barker she preceded in death by her brother: Bobby Barker; sister, Joan Johnson.
Donna is survived by her husband of fifty-seven and a half years, Bob Malone; daughters, Bridget Luttrell and husband, Bill and Kristen Malone; sister, Joyce Johnson and husband, Jack; brothers, Roger Barker and wife Linda, Wayne Barker and wife, Wanda; grandsons, Jordan, Justin, Jason Luttrell; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating. Interment will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Clamon, Cameron Clamon, Mike Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jerry Mitchell, Terry Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Mitchell, Gary Winegar, Jordan, Justin and Jason Luttrell. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Adams Chapel Unite Methodist Church, 486 Adams Chapel Road, Blountville, TN 37617
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Malone.