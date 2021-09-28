BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Lynn Lawson, 48, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home.
She was born in New Orleans, La., and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a paralegal with Wolf & Farmer Law Office, Norton, Va., for several years. She was of Baptist faith and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip James Lawson; father, Donnie Earl Scott, Sr.; brother, Donnie Earl Scott, Jr.; nephew, Bobby Jack “B. J.” Riddle, II; maternal grandparents, Drew and Vivian Marcum of Appalachia, Va.; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Valleree Scott, Savannah, Tn.; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Jack Riddle and Jimmy Wayne Lawson.
Surviving are her daughter, Emily Mullins (Daniel); three grandchildren, Ashlynn Lawson, Keegan Lawson and Micah Chandler; mother, Betty Ann (Marcum) Scott; sister, Roxann Riddle; two nieces, Nakita Riddle (Quentin Swinney) and Misty Riddle; and five great nieces, Jacklynn, Kadence and McKinzie Ward, and Bristol and Karter Swinney.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Randy Carter officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Donna Lawson’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.