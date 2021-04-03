Donna Louise Alsup, 84, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 29, 1936 in Chicago, IL, to the late Robert and Margaret (Clingenpeel) Stradling.
Her marriage was to John Alsup. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2014.
Donna was a homemaker who enjoyed shopping, going for drives and most all her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three children: Ralph Alsup of Clarks Hill, Teresa Alsup and Brian (Amanda) Alsup both of Lafayette. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Issac, Claire, Brittney, Victoria, Ashton, Alex and Jude Alsup; and three great-grandchildren: Zach, Morrison and Adalynn.
Along with her husband, John, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and grandchild Alexis.
A Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Chances Cemetery in Lee County, VA.