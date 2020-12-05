Donna Lee Cain Taylor, age 82, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Donna was born in Kingsport on August 26, 1938 to the late Alvin and Arbuta Dickson Cain. She was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church and was employed by Mason Dixon, General Shale, Appalachian Oil and Kingsport Times-News. She was voted “Fan of the Year” in the late 1960’s by the Ketron High School basketball team. She was a member of many country music fan clubs especially Bill Anderson, The Statler Brothers and Ricky Skaggs. Donna enjoyed going to the Carter Fold and Fan Fair.
Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her brother, Atlee Cain; daughters, Teresa Taylor McConnell and Christie Taylor; grandchildren, Donovan McConnell (Jessica), Drake McConnell, Deidre McConnell and Dustin McConnell; great-grandchildren, Savanna Dotson, Emma Marie McConnell, Matthew Thomas McConnell and Henry Jacob “Hank” McConnell; cousin, Wray Blevins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Donna’s Life will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Ray Amos, Sr.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, in the Garden of the Last Supper, Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Holston Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the special care provided during her residency.
