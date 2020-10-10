CHURCH HILL - Donna L. Jones, 61, of Church Hill, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Orchard View.
She was born March 22, 1959, in Kingsport, TN to Elmer “Doc” Jones and the late, Lena Mae Snodgrass.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother. She was quiet and easy-going. Donna enjoyed crocheting, drawing, crafts, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and family.
She was a C.N.A most of her life.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Mae Snodgrass.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Leslie Adams (Thomas Jr.) and Stacey Wilmoth (Chris); father, Elmer “Doc” Jones; sister, Crystal Brown (Danny); grandchildren, Dylan Meeks, Alana Dunnican, and Tyler Adams; nieces Ava and Zoe Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow with Mike Mellons officiating.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Daisy, Cora and Barbie for their compassion and care for the last year and a half.
The care of Donna L. Jones and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.