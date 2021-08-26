JONESBOROUGH - Donna Kay Cox Paris, 54, passed away August 22, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
The youngest of five children, Donna was born December 1, 1966, to Kelly Maurice Cox and Mary Frances Blizzard Cox in Kingsport, Tennessee. She grew up on the family farm in Gravely Valley just off Carter's Valley Road near Church Hill. Donna was saved, baptized and joined the Old Union United Methodist Church when a teenager. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with her family. She was active on Girl Scouts with her daughter, Goldie. Donna worked as a substitute rural mail carrier for the Church Hill Post Office.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kelly Cox; maternal grandparents, James Calvin (J.C.) Blizzard and Lydia Ann Flanagan Blizzard; paternal grandparents Maurice Jackson Cox and Goldie Lee Jenkins Cox; grandson, Kade Jackson Paris; sister, Kathy Marie Cox; brother, Ronald Maurice Cox; and aunt, Geraldine Cox Noel.
She is survived by her mother, Frances Cox; daughter, Goldie LeeAnn Paris; son, Kelly Jackson Paris; granddaughter, Kaydynce Paris; her children's father, Roger Paris; brother, Ricky A. Cox; sister, Connie (Dave) Kepler; aunts, Pauline Sizemore and Ruth Higgins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and friend, John Britt.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Old Union Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
