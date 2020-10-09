Donna Jones Oct 9, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Donna Jones, 61, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Orchard View.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Service Donna Jones Hill Oak Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.