APPALACHIA, VA - Donna Jean Stanley, born March 11, 1958 (Keokee, VA)- passed away August 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a beloved wife, mother, mamaw, daughter, sister, and sister-in-law. She was employed for 31 years by PD1 Behavioral Health Services in Norton, VA. Donna belonged to New Hope Assembly Church, where she was a faithful member, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher. Her favorite verses come from 1 Corinthians 13: 4-13 “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast. It is not proud, it is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails… And now these three remain. Faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. She was preceded in death by her father, William Henry Moore; uncles, Jerry, Tim, and Lanny Estridge; special sister-in-law, Janice (Na-Na).
Donna is survived by her husband Randy Stanley; sons, Andy Stanley (Natasha) and Adam Stanley; grandchildren, Paisleigh Stanley and Raelynn Stanley, whom she loved dearly; mother, Mary Wilder; sisters, Barbara Allen Svetanoff (Michael) and Connie Greene (Steve); many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the New Hope Assembly Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with Rev. Rick Whitten officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Hope Assembly Church (1405 1st Ave. East, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219; phone 276-523-3392). Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is serving the Stanley family.