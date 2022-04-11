BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap.
She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA., and was the daughter of the late, James Clinton Carroll and Mildred Dorthula Carroll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael “Mickey” Carroll, Gary Martin Carroll, & Marvin Scott Carroll.
She is survived by her three sons, Mathew Barnette, Nicholas Barnette, and Tosh Barnette, sisters, Mildred Carroll, Cora Sue Leonard, Sharon Denise Mangus, brothers, Robert (Bobby) Carroll, Melvin Gregory Carroll, and Clinton Mark Carroll, along with several nieces and nephews. Several Grandchildren, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home. (17 E. 3rd St. N. Big Stone Gap) A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Holdings with Michael Riebe officiating. Special music will be provided for the family by Leonce Edward Hall IV.
The graveside service will be held immediately following in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donna Jean Carrol.