Donna Hammock Jul 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL - Donna Hammock, age 61, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.The Hammock family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, July 9 from 2-3pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm in the Chapel.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Hammock family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan school system moving forward with West Ridge pool, access driveway and farmhouse sale Editorial: Kingsport residents should be proud of their city Tips for avoiding or treating bee and wasp stings Daughter helps father after bee sting Planned renovations to Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse start to take shape Rural King deal finalized for possible development at Fort Henry Mall Local Events