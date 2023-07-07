BRISTOL - Donna Hammock, age 61, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The Hammock family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, July 9 from 2-3pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm in the Chapel.

