ROGERSVILLE - Donna Gail Harris, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away on November 25, 2021 at her residence.
Donna loved her family and spending her time with them. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her siblings. Donna was a devoted Christian and was always a kind and generous person. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Harris; parents, Ralph and Cozetta Hughes; brother, Kenneth Hughes; and other extended family.
She is survived by her son, Eddie (Shannon) Harris; daughters, Angela Windham and Toni (Robert) Jenkins; grandchildren, Mason (Cortney) Harris, Alyssa (Daniel) Jonynas, Erin Windham, Kristen (Prestin) Bee, Madison Jenkins, Chyan McClellan, Jackson Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Amara Harris, Lexi Bee, and one great-grandson on the way; brothers, Ronald (Millie) Hughes and Anthony Hughes; sister, Brenda Henley; sister-in-law, Betty Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Donna wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Avalon Hospice, and especially Vera and Sherry for all the care they have shown during this time.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Dale Hughes officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.