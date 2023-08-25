MOUNT CARMEL - Donna Gail Altman, 66, of Mount Carmel, TN, entered into rest Thursday, August 24th, 2023.
Donna was a musical, artistic, and loving soul. She loved her family, her friends, singing and writing songs, the ocean, and the mountains. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit warmed up any room she entered. Donna will be missed by all who knew her and remembered with love.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lucky Gene Compton; and her daughter, Lacey Jean Altman.
Donna is survived by her two sons, Jesse Altman and wife Stephanie, Justin Altman and wife Becky; three grandchildren, Jacob, Kenley, and Brooklyn; her mother, Alice Jewel Shipley; her sisters, Kathy Koths and husband Tim, Tracey Bryan and husband Daniel; her brothers, Billy Compton and wife Karen, Robert Compton and wife Tammy, and Paul Compton; four nieces, Crystal, Nichole, Chelsea, and Kaitlyn; and nephew Zack.
The family will receive friends on August 28th, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Donna's loving niece, Nichole Williams, will share a heartfelt eulogy. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Sutherland of First Free Will Baptist officiating.
Family members would like to express their appreciation to those who provided care to Donna over the years, as well as Debbie Williams, Geah Harkleroad, Pattie Curtis Dye, and an exceptional neighbor, Scott.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.