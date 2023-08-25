MOUNT CARMEL - Donna Gail Altman, 66, of Mount Carmel, TN, entered into rest Thursday, August 24th, 2023.

Donna was a musical, artistic, and loving soul. She loved her family, her friends, singing and writing songs, the ocean, and the mountains. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit warmed up any room she entered. Donna will be missed by all who knew her and remembered with love.


