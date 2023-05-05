Donna Fugate, 86, lived a full and vibrant life as an artist, teacher, tennis player, bridge player, master gardener, and world traveler. She was known for her sly humor, appreciation of the arts, and reverence for living slowly and appreciating beautiful details.

Born November 30,1936, to Wade and Martha Bruce in Lawrence County, OH, Donna grew up the youngest of three sisters. After graduating from London High School, she earned her Bachelor of Arts at Asbury College in Wilmore, KY, and her master’s degree at The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Donna taught high school mathematics in Columbus Public Schools and coached student tennis and drill teams.

