LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper with Tim Vaughn officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:45 pm.

The care of Donna Falin Vaughn and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

