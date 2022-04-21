LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. Donna was received in the arms of her Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side.
Donna spent her whole adult career of over 40 years as a nurse, touching the lives of countless people. She retired from Mountain States Health Alliance in 2015.
Donna possessed a beautiful ability to light up every room she walked into. If you were lucky enough to be her family, her friend or co-worker, we know she made you smile and laugh. Donna was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be forever missed.
She is predeceased by her husband Charles, father Clyde Falin and mother Anna Ruth Isaacs Falin.
Donna is survived by her two children Valecia (Scott) Reynolds and Travis (Julie) Vaughn; grandchildren Whitney (Matt) Robinson, Blake Reynolds, Dylan and Hannah Vaughn; great-grandchildren Sloahn-Ryleigh and Suttohn.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper with Tim Vaughn officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:45 pm.
