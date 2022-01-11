JOHNSON CITY - Donna Ella Jones, 52 left this walk of life January 7, 2022 at her home with a long term illness.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Please follow CDC guidelines and masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating. The burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help assist the family with the expenses.
