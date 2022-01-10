JOHNSON CITY - Donna Ella Jones, 52 left this walk of life January 7, 2022 at her home with a long-term illness.
Donna was born to Earl Taylor and Frances McDavid Necessary on December 6, 1969. She retired from being a caregiver for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Anders; father, Earl Taylor; paternal grandparents, Joe and Hester Taylor; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Lois McDavid; special cousin Donald Collins; aunt, Marry Hutchins; favorite uncles, Wayne McDavid and Jabo Martin
Donna is survived by her lifelong companion, Joe Neville that she loved dearly; daughter, Amber Mallett; a very, very special granddaughter, Khelani Jayde Marie Mallett; mother, Frances Necessary; brothers, Earl Taylor and her best friend, Richard Taylor (Stephanie); nephew, Austin Taylor and Matthew Stapleton; her very special friend she loved as a sister, Becky Cooke (Dave); bonus niece, Tammy Smith and nephew, Jason Christian; a very special-in-law, Virgil and Helen Anders and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Please follow CDC guidelines and masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating. The burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help assist the family with the expenses.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Jones family.