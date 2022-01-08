JOHNSON CITY - Donna Ella Jones, 52 left this walk of life January 7, 2022 at her home with a long-term illness.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
JOHNSON CITY - Donna Ella Jones, 52 left this walk of life January 7, 2022 at her home with a long-term illness.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription