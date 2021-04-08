KINGSPORT - Donna Davis, 61, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 5, 2021. Born in Kingsport on October 3, 1959, a daughter of the late Oliver “Poppy” and Lola “Mamaw” Harvey, she had resided in this area her entire life. Donna graduated from Ketron High School. She had been employed as a property manager for 20 years. Donna will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, mommy, sister, and friend who loved to go to antique stores, yard sales, and flea markets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; brother, Gary Harvey; and two sisters, Wilma Harrison and Geneva Wood.
She is survived by two daughters, Christy Smith and husband Travis of Rogersville and Miranda Edwards and husband Ryan of Church Hill; one son, Jeff Clark of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Bailee Edwards, Jake Edwards, Alex Smith, Megan Smith, and Jordan Clark; sister, Brenda Harvey and John Necessary of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Steve Martin officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Smith, Alex Smith, Ryan Edwards, Jake Edwards, Luke Vaughn, Douglas Cavitt, John Necessary and Jordan Clark.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Holston Valley Medical Center 3rd Floor, and granddaughter, Bailee Edwards for the care that was given to Donna.