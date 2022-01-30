FALL BRANCH - Donna Charlett Hite, 91 of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2022 after a short illness.
Donna was a member of Fall Branch United Methodist Church since she came to Tennessee in 1949. She was an avid reader, preferring western novels. In her young married life she was athletic playing softball locally, bowling on a league, and water skiing. She loved her friends and considered them as family, the Barnes family of Fall Branch, the Cain family of Fall Branch, her niece-in-law Becky Hite, the Addington and McCrary families of Fall Branch, the Brumley family and Moody families of Fall Branch, countless others, and her church family. She was loved by all of us and her absence will leave a large void.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Sammie, in 2011 and her grandson William in 1992, as well as countless family members and close friends.
She is survived by her daughter Becky and son-in-law Tom Phillips, granddaughter Jessica Rhoten, and grandson Jake Rhoten and his partner Nicky, all of Fall Branch. Also, her brother Ted Charlett of Peoria, Illinois, several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.
Go rest high on that mountain Momma.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by Hamlett Dobson, Fall Branch.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.