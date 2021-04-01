DUNGANNON, VA - Donna Ruth Brickey, 65, Dungannon, VA passed away, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Donna was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 27, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Sidney R. and Helen Irene (Lawson) Gillenwater.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Michael McNew; sister, Aretta Hill; and mother-in-law, Blanche Hammonds preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband, Steve Brickey, Ft. Blackmore, VA; daughters, Julia Williams, Kingsport, TN and Tina Anderson and husband, Tony, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Lauren Williams and Kris Jordan, Victoria Williams, Kaitlyn Williams, and Isaac Williams, all of Kingsport, TN, Diane and William Blevins, OH, and Toni, Madison, and Michael Anderson, all of Gate City, VA; great grandchildren, Luna Houston, Kai Jordan, Jaxtyn Williams, Deacon Blevins, and Jona H. White; son-in-law, David Williams, Kingsport, TN; a special sister, Shirley (Sug) Thacker, Ft. Blackmore, VA; sisters-in-law who she thought of as her sisters, Diane, Jeanette, Jeanelle, Sandra, and Georgia; brother, Sidney Don Gillenwater and wife, Debbie, Ft. Blackmore, VA; aunts and uncles, Otis and Mima Lawson, Kingsport, TN, James (Babe) and Sue Lawson, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Ina Lawson, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Laurie Muse, Columbia, SC, and Ruth Ann and Clyde Carter, Ft. Blackmore, VA; nephews, Chris Hill and Matt Hill; special nephew, Aaron Gillenwater and fiancée, Teia Sloan; and her fur baby, Whitey.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Lawson Cemetery, Stallard Lawson Cemetery Road, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those attending the services are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
