Donna Belcher Ervin 67, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021in St. Augustine, FL, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She attended Zion Family Ministries in Wise, VA and was a retired employee from Wise County Dept. of Social Services after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Flanary; her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Beulah Lawson Belcher; two sisters, Betty Coffey and Sharon Martin and a brother, Charles Delmer Belcher.
Surviving are her daughter, Tracey Jordan and husband Wayne; son, Tim Ward and wife Tanya; three grandsons, Garrett Thompson and fiancé Savahanna Kern; Patrick Hall and Blake Ward; two granddaughters, Lexie Jordan and Maddie Jordan; one great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Miller; sisters, Joyce Skeens and husband Wayne, Debbie Roberts, Judy Peck and husband Rodney and Kathy Rigg and husband William; brothers, Woodrow Wilson Belcher Jr and wife Denise, Marshall Edward Belcher, Andy Belcher and wife Tina and Patrick Belcher and wife Kim; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Donna Ervin will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise Virginia with Pastor Wayne Hager and Pastor Jonathan Short. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. The Family will receive friends from 12 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Monday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.