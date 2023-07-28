Donna Alfaro passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 25, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Donna was born in Flint, Michigan and spent half of her life residing in the Detroit, Michigan area, and the other half in East Tennessee. She was loved dearly by her family, and they were her joy in this life. She and her adoring husband, “Joey,” loved traveling to see her children and grandchildren and would zip up and down the East Coast to do so. She loved attending plays, musicals, and concerts with her Joey and experiencing all that life had to offer them together.

She loved cheering on her Tennessee Vols, her Detroit Lions (as she called them, her “Detroit Pussycats” - but maybe not after this year), and her Detroit Tigers. She was well-cultured with her love of music and art from Charlie Rich & Randy Travis to Il Divo, Bocelli, & Pavarotti, to Jack Jones. She always loved having a Vernor’s ginger ale in one hand and a chalupa in the other.

