Donna Alfaro passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 25, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Donna was born in Flint, Michigan and spent half of her life residing in the Detroit, Michigan area, and the other half in East Tennessee. She was loved dearly by her family, and they were her joy in this life. She and her adoring husband, “Joey,” loved traveling to see her children and grandchildren and would zip up and down the East Coast to do so. She loved attending plays, musicals, and concerts with her Joey and experiencing all that life had to offer them together.
She loved cheering on her Tennessee Vols, her Detroit Lions (as she called them, her “Detroit Pussycats” - but maybe not after this year), and her Detroit Tigers. She was well-cultured with her love of music and art from Charlie Rich & Randy Travis to Il Divo, Bocelli, & Pavarotti, to Jack Jones. She always loved having a Vernor’s ginger ale in one hand and a chalupa in the other.
She was the most wonderful “Grammie,” an adoring wife, and an even better friend. She loved taking care of her family and would often send them home with baked goods, full stomachs, and warm hearts. She doted on her family with gusto and was the biggest fan of every single one of them.
She was survived by her husband and best friend, Joseph Alfaro, her four children; Kimberly West and husband Robert West, Stephen Lord and wife Amanda Brewer-Lord, Rochelle Trent and husband Brian Trent, Melissa Sever and husband Brion Sever, her grandchildren; Jeremy (Casey), Kristen (Jennifer), Elise (Jay), Leah, Jordan (Carper), Nicholas, Brody, Eason, Buckley, and her great-grandchildren; Greyson, Aiden, Hunter, Penelope, and Paxton, and her sister, Michelle McNabb.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph Jules Drouin and Shirley Mae Guilbault Drouin, and her siblings; Maddie, Jeff, Joe, and John.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name.
Hamlett-Dobson is handling the arrangements and an intimate family Celebration of Life.