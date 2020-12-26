FRANKLIN - Donald William Latture, age 89, of Franklin, TN, died on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Don will be remembered as a man of integrity who was forever gracious and kind, leaving a positive impact on everyone he met. He showed his courage, wit, and positive spirit by always facing life’s challenges with a smile. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Latture, daughter Melissa Nickels (Charlie), son David Latture (Lara), many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Don was born in Blountville, TN. He began his career in book manufacturing at Kingsport Press, then moved to Nashville in 1976 to continue his career with Nicholstone Bindery, Thomas Nelson, and Methodist Publishing House, where he retired in 1995. Don was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He and his wife traveled extensively abroad. A private Service for his Celebration of Life was held for the family at Christ UMC, Franklin, TN on December 19th at 1:00 pm. The service can be viewed at www.christumcfranklin.org/latture. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ UMC, Franklin, TN or a charity of your choice.