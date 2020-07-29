GATE CITY, VA - Donald Wayne Ray, 81 of Gate City, VA passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 -7 PM (walk through only) at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Porter officiating. Pallbearers will be Gregory Ray, Donnie Ray, Tyler Ray, Gregory Ray, Jr., Tyler Lumpkins, David Jones, & Bill Mann. Graveside service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the Ray family by visiting our website atwww.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Donald Wayne Ray.