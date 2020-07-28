GATE CITY, VA - Donald Wayne Ray, 81 of Gate City, VA passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. He was born in Princeton, WV to the late Virgil Ray and Vivian Fleming Ray but was raised in McClure, VA. Donald attended Ervington High School and worked at GM Cadillac Division in Detroit, MI before enlisting in the US Army 3rd Armored Division in Fort Bragg, NC. He was a member of the tank crew and enjoyed driving tanks. He worked at Harvey Dairy in Hyattsville, MD before finally joining Purolator Corp. and retired from Consolidated Freight after 38 years. He loved to hunt, fish, ride ATV’s and mow that Big Ol’ Yard. He also attended Davis Chapel Church.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his Aunt and Uncle who raised him, Morgan and Nanny Sutherland and a sister, Patty Johnson.
Donald is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Jones Ray; sons, Gregory Ray and wife Rhonda, Donnie Ray and wife Theresa; grandchildren, Gregory Ray, Jr. and Sara, Savannah Ray, Courtney Osborne, Tyler Lumpkins and Tonisha, Tyler Ray and Haley, Chelsie Darnell & Kaylie Vance; great grandchildren, Carson, Piper Lumpkins, & Anna Lumpkins, Hunter Reed, & Benjamin Flanary; sister, Jo Ann Ball and husband Billy; brother, Freddie Whittaker, Jr.; brother-in-law, David Jones.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 -7 PM (walk through only) at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Porter officiating. Pallbearers will be Gregory Ray, Donnie Ray, Tyler Ray, Gregory Ray, Jr., Tyler Lumpkins, David Jones, & Bill Mann. Graveside service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the Ray family by visiting our website atwww.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Donald Wayne Ray.