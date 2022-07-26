Donald Wayne Christian Sr. Jul 26, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Donald Wayne Christian Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald Wayne Christian Sr. Pass Away Arrangement Hill Funeral Home Residence Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video