CHURCH HILL – Donald Wayne Christian Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence.

Donald was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 38 years. Donald was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

