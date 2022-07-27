CHURCH HILL – Donald Wayne Christian Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence.
Donald was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 38 years. Donald was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F.M. and Gertrude Fleenor Christian; sister, Marcelene Renfro; brother, Glenn Christian; father-in-law, Elbert Hutson.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Christian; sons, Donnie Christian (Pam Trott) and Darren Christian (Sabrina); granddaughters, Summer Christian, Autumn Snyder (Justin), Dara Christian (fiancé, Matt Clark), Adra Boyd (Logan); great grandchildren, Hayli, Grace, Jayden, Cheyenne, Blaklee, Waylon, and Hayes; brother, Kenneth Christian (Melissa); sisters, Loretta Winstead and Shirley Stapleton; mother-in-law, Marie Hutson; a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, July 29 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters and great granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to First Baptist Church or the Gideons International.