April 13, 1942-March 30, 2021
Don died at his home with his family present. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Albert and Marie Ella Falin Bellamy, and his in-laws, Samuel Wingfield and Rose Nelle Carrol Wax.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Nellie Wax Bellamy, children, Jamey W. Bellamy, Jeremy Kevin and wife, Tonya Benoit Bellamy, Nannette Bellamy Skaggs and husband Jared, sisters, Barbara Creech and Patty Larkin. Brothers by choice, Sam Wax and wife Jeannie Cyphers Wax, Dean Ferrell, and wife Brenda Ferrell. Special friend, Mary Faneros, and many nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Ketron High School in 1961, and began working at Eastman where he worked until 1974, when he transferred to Arkansas Eastman until he retired in 1998.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1964, and served God faithfully until his death. For the last eighteen years, after moving back to Tri-Cities, Don was associated with the Woodland Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he served as an elder. He was also actively involved in the construction and renovation of Kingdom Halls and the Prison Ministry.
A favorite song of Don’s, taken from Job: 14 13-15. “Life, like a mist, appears for just a day, then disappears tomorrow. All that we are, can quickly fade away, replaced with tears and sorrow. If a man dies, can he live again? Hear the promise God has made.” He will call, the dead will answer, they will live at his Command.”