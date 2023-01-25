Donald Roberts Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Roberts, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Roberts family. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you