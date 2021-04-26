KINGSPORT - Donald Richard Slusher, 86, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Don was a talented handy man who loved carpentry and loved helping his community, family and friends. He adored his family and was very active in his church.
Don is preceded by his parents, William and Rachael Slusher; six brothers, and three sisters.
Left to cherish is memory is his loving wife, Bettie Slusher; daughter, Sherrie (Thomas) Belmonte; grandchildren, Daniel (Devon)Hedrick-Shaw, Matthew Hedrick; sister, Jane (Jim) Landford
The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date at New Destiny Ministry Center.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Slusher family.