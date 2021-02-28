APPALACHIA, VA - Donald Ray “Quazy” Herron, 54, passed away on February 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
He was a lifelong resident of the Appalachia area. He was a member of Faith Rock Church, Big Stone Gap, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patton Herron, Sr. and Barbara Hicks Herron.
Surviving are his sister, Tammy Powers (Ray), Appalachia, Va.; brothers, Russell Herron (Marsha) and Dennis Herron, both of Appalachia, and Jim Herron (Lisa), Big Stone Gap; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00p Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Russell and Jim Herron officiating.
Burial will follow at Barker Cemetery, Crackers Neck community.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assist the family may be made to Gilliam Funeral Home, P.O. Box 886, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219
