DUNGANNON, VIRGINIA – Donald Ray Powers, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Dickenson County, Virginia; son of the late Howard Carl and Margaret Virginia Powers. He was preceded in death by one brother, William C. Powers; and one twin sister, Bessie Gay Jessee.
Donald was a retired coal miner and was a member of the U.M.W.A. Local #1256. He loved to deer hunt, raise a garden, and loved to play with his great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Powers; one son, Donald Ray Powers, Jr. and wife, Bessie Louise of Dante, Virginia; one daughter, Karen Lynn Powers of Dungannon, Virginia; one sister, Ellen Kessee and husband, Lawrence of Bristol, Virginia; one brother, Thurman Henry Powers and wife, Linda of Cleveland, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ashli Nicole Edds and husband, Jeff Jr. of Gate City, Virginia, Aaron Christopher Powers and wife, Kayla of Norton, Virginia, and Adam Lee Powers of Clintwood, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn Harper Edds, Jaxon Elijah Powers, and Brantley Weston Powers; special caregivers, Melissa Hunt, Jean Dooley, and Dr. Todd Cassel; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside Services for Donald Ray Powers will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Dr. Todd Cassel officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Dorton, Jeff Edds, Jr., Jeff Edds, Sr., Adam Powers, Aaron Powers, and Greg Corder. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Sluss, Carroll Rasnick, Travis Dorton, Nathan Dorton, and James Lane.
Online condolences may be sent to the Powers family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.