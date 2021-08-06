DUNGANNON, VA - Donald Ray Estep, 54 of Dungannon, VA went home to be with the Lord and his loving parents Orbin Jr. and Lucy Estep on August 3, 2021.
Family will receive friends Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5 – 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the home of Ronald and Paula Estep. Funeral will be at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Walter Taylor and James Mann officiating. Music will be provided by Walter and Libby Taylor and Adam and Linda Harvey. Pallbearers will be Ethan Salyer, Colton Salyer, Larry Epperson, Michael Dooley, David McConnell, and Jimmy Sergeant. Honorary pallbearers will be Gail McConnell, Bucky Meade, Jackie Perry, Freddy Dockery, Rocky Hall, John Doug Davidson, Albert Estep, John King, Gary Dingus, Perry Quillen, Brian McNeil, Phil Gilliam, Mikey Finch a special friend that passed and David Hyatt. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Banner Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 pm to go in procession.
Unless you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 Virus, the family request that you wear a mask.
