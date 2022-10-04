Donald Ray “Donnie” Rogers, 73, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Donnie proudly served in the U. S. Air Force, having been stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap.

