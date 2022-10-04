Donald Ray “Donnie” Rogers, 73, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Donnie proudly served in the U. S. Air Force, having been stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margaret (Johnson) Rogers; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Mohn.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Gwen Rogers; two sons, Eric Rogers (Janie) and Tony Rogers (Julie) both of Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Gracie Rogers, Ethan Rogers, Caden Rogers and Eva Rogers; sisters, Irene Gullion (Larry) and Brenda Hall (Gene) and Janice Mohn, all of Kingsport, Tn. and Cindy Watkins (Richard), Big Stone Gap; brothers, Bill Rogers (Donna), Leonard Rogers and Roy Rogers (Becky), all of Big Stone Gap, and David Rogers (Kathy), Leesville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 1:00pm Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Tom Williams officiating.
Military rites, by the U. S. Air Force Honor Team and local V.F.W. and D. A. V., will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rogers family.