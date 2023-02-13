BLACKWATER, VA - Donald Ray Bowen, 72, of Blackwater, VA, passed away on Wednesday night, February 8, 2023.
He was born in Scott County, VA. Donald was a very kind and loving person who loved children and animals and thought that all should be protected. He was better known as, “Big N”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Minnie (Fritz) Bowen and by a sister, Stella Mae Mendenhall.
Donald is survived by his brother, Ronald Bowen; sisters, Mary Blalock and Peggy Inman; several nieces and nephews and one of his favorite cousins and best friends, Freddie Williams.
Donald was an avid truck driver who stayed on the road most of the time before his accident which left him homebound. He loved to play the guitar, watch football and basketball and he loved to read.
Donald will be missed and will be remembered as a gentle giant who we loved so much.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, at Robinette Funeral Home is Blackwater. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Preacher David Hood officiating. Music will be provided by David and Rhonda Hood. Graveside services will follow in the Bowen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Bowen, Lonnie Bowen, Wes Bowen, Ryan Bowen, Jacob Williams, Jimmy Edwards and Steve and Dave Bishop. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Hackney and Mike Pease.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Donald’s memory.