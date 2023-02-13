BLACKWATER, VA - Donald Ray Bowen, 72, of Blackwater, VA, passed away on Wednesday night, February 8, 2023.

He was born in Scott County, VA. Donald was a very kind and loving person who loved children and animals and thought that all should be protected. He was better known as, “Big N”.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you