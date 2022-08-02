CHURCH HILL - Donald R. “Buck” Johnson, age 77, of Church Hill entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 31 years of service. Buck was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. He was known as a man of many interests, (especially his dog, Bear) but most of all he was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and will be greatly missed by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Mary Johnson; infant brother, Larry Johnson; father and mother-in-law, Randolph and Thelma Morelock; brother-in-law, Stanley Kilgore; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Neely Johnson.

