CHURCH HILL - Donald R. “Buck” Johnson, age 77, of Church Hill entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 31 years of service. Buck was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. He was known as a man of many interests, (especially his dog, Bear) but most of all he was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and will be greatly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Mary Johnson; infant brother, Larry Johnson; father and mother-in-law, Randolph and Thelma Morelock; brother-in-law, Stanley Kilgore; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Neely Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kathy Johnson; 2 sons, Randy Johnson and Gary Johnson (Lisa); 3 grandchildren, Preston Johnson, Tabitha Johnson and Matthew Johnson (Gracie); brother, Bill Johnson (Teresa); sister, Dorothy Kilgore; brother-in-law, Garry Morelock (Sami); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00pm with Pastor David Morelock officiating. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bellamy Cemetery located on Bellamy Rd. in Gate City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.