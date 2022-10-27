KINGSPORT - Donald Qualls, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, evening October 24, 2022 at the Waters of Johnson City after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late William and Mary Ellen (Huffman) Qualls.

In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hendricks; brothers, Charles "Bud" Myers and Lester Qualls.

