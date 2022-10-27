KINGSPORT - Donald Qualls, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, evening October 24, 2022 at the Waters of Johnson City after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late William and Mary Ellen (Huffman) Qualls.
In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hendricks; brothers, Charles "Bud" Myers and Lester Qualls.
Survivors include his daughters, Robin Dillsworth (Dave), Fredonna McClellan (Eddie); grandson, David Dillsworth (Lydia); granddaughter, Ann Marie Blocher (Mitch); great-granddaughter, Elayna Dillsworth; great-grandson, Jace Dillsworth; special sisters, Edna Whitehurst (Wayne), Sharon Read; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Qualls family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 11 am – 1 pm. A Funeral will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Mike Owens officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the Qualls family has requested that donations be made in Donald's memory to Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in Bristol 624 Anderson St. Bristol, TN 37620.
