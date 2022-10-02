Donald Paul Koth Oct 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Donald Paul Koth, 91, Kingsport, died Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mark Nicely officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Graveside Christianity Contribution Mark Nicely Donald Paul Koth Memorial East Lawn Memorial Park Recommended for you