KINGSPORT - Donald Paul Koth, 91, Kingsport, died Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mark Nicely officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

