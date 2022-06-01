KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Villages at Allandale.
He was born in Trammel, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of his life.
Mr. Martin retired from the AFG Glass Plant as an Edger Operator. He also worked for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.
He was a member of Horton’s Chapel and the Kingsport Model Train Project. Mr. Martin enjoyed basketball, wood working and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Boyer Martin; son, Brad Martin; mother, Ruby Crabtree; father, Reed C. Martin; sisters, Shirley Hale and Betty Snipes and brothers, Harold Martin, Darrell Martin and Bob Martin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald Martin, Jr. (Dee Ann); granddaughter, Haley Martin; daughter in law, Sandra “Sandy” Martin; sisters, Ruth Payne and Carol Pearson; brother, Herm Martin; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy and Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. A Graveside Service be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be nephews. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alzheimers.org
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to nurses and staff at Preston Place and The Villages at Allandale.
The care of Donald N. Martin and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.