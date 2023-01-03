Donald McGuinness Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “The Golf Man”1942 - 2022Don McGuinness was called home to be with the Lord.He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, 2 daughters, son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, a grandson-in-law, and 2 great-grandchildren.A graveside military service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Military Service Grandchild Daughter Don Mcguinness Genealogy In-law Graveside Johnson City Recommended for you