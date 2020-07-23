ROGERSVILLE - Donald M. Mallory, 83, Rogersville passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Hawkins County, TN August 3, 1936. He lived in Hawkins County all of his life. He retired from the Glass Plant (AIG) Greenland site after 40 plus years of service.
He served in the United States Army for four years. He was a Deacon at Charity Baptist Church in Surgoinsville, since the church was established in 1991. He had a large part in the building and maintaining of the church. He loved singing with the Charity Trio.
His family has no doubt of where he is right now and knows they will see him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Britton and Clara Mallory; three sisters, Maxine Mallory, Joann Fugate and Betty White.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Sharon Mallory (they just celebrated their anniversary); two daughters, Vicki Strickler and her husband David and Donna Mallory and Darwin Johnson; one son, Scott Mallory and his wife Joy; grandsons, Jon Linkous and Mason Mallory; granddaughters, Jessica McCullough; two great grandsons, Maddox and Greyson Linkous.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Charity Baptist Church, 538 Zion Hill Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
The family of Donald M. Mallory will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, in the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Brown officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jon Linkous, Stephen Linkous, Darrell Manis, Sam Manis, Mason Mallory and Eric Manis. Honorary pallbearers will be J.L. Manis, James Manis and Doug Arnold. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Mallory family.