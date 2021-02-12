NICKELSVILLE, VA – Donald Lowell Wood, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rance Edwards, SR. and Alan Moser officiating. A poem will be read by Kelli Beth Parks.
Singers will be Greg and Becky White.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Lucas, Greg Parks, Andy Mitchem, Brian Boggs, Clint Moser, Bill Overby, Doug Hurd and Brian Ellis.
