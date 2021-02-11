NICKELSVILLE, VA – Donald Lowell Wood, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born on December 28, 1932 in Scott County, VA, a son of the late Clarence and Emma Francisco Wood. He was a graduate of Shoemaker High School and Sneed College. Don was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Nickelsville United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Stuart Lodge No. 224 of Lebanon, VA., He worked several years in Hinesville, GA and retired from the Kingsport Press in 1995.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Donald Wood; mother and father-in-law, Robert A. and Jennie Odle; brother, Rex Wood; brother-in-law, Ray Hurd; sister-in-law, Pauline Wood; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Eugene Quillen; niece and nephew, Jackie and Jan Quillen; several aunts and uncles also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Odle Wood, of the home; sister, Betty Hurd, Gray, TN; brother, Ernest Wood, Johnson City, TN; sister-in-law, Faye Wood, Kingsport, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Nancy Odle, Nickelsville, VA; several nieces and nephews; Don is also survived by his honorary grandchildren and caregivers: Greg, Ginger and Kelli Beth Parks; Andy and Alisha Mitchem; Brian, Brenda, Logan and Dylan Boggs, all of Nickelsville, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rance Edwards, SR. and Alan Moser officiating. A poem will be read by Kelli Beth Parks.
Singers will be Greg and Becky White.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Lucas, Greg Parks, Andy Mitchem, Brian Boggs, Clint Moser, Bill Overby, Doug Hurd and Brian Ellis.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Wood family.