Donald Leon Stallard passed away on December 4, 2021 at Baysmont House in Kingsport TN.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Daugherty Stallard; parents, Ada Hubbard Stallard and Marvin Stallard, and brother, Bruce Stallard.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View cemetery in Weber City VA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Caris Healthcare caregivers for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Fraternal Order of Police, PO Box 7585, Kingsport TN. 37665, Kingsport City Police Department Employee Fund (funds may be specified to a special cause), or Another charity of your choosing.
