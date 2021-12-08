Donald Leon Stallard passed away on December 4, 2021 at Baysmont House in Kingsport TN. He was 87 years old. He was born in Nickelsville VA on January 12, 1934. He graduated from Midway High School on May 27, 1952 and joined the Air Force on January 16, 1953. He served during the Korean War which included assignments at Langley AFB in Hampton VA, Parks AFB in California, Mitchel AFB in New York and Panama Canal, Panama. Don was discharged on January 15, 1957 and served in the Air Force Reserves for ~ 10 years.
Don started his career with Kingsport Police Department on October 18, 1957 and retired as Captain in July of 1985. At the time of his death Don was the oldest active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Burgess Mills Lodge #11. He was a well-respected member of the police community for more than 60 years and continued to be a policeman at heart for the remainder of his life.
Don was a proud American and never missed the 4th of July parade while on active duty or after he retired. He also enjoyed anything to do with cars and auto racing of all types, from local dirt track races to NASCAR.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Daugherty Stallard; parents, Ada Hubbard Stallard and Marvin Stallard, and brother, Bruce Stallard.
Don is survived by wife of 44 years, Peggy Farmer Stallard; sons, Mike Stallard and wife Donna Stallard, Greg Stallard, and Tim Stallard; step-daughter, Lesa Worley and husband Jim Worley; grandchildren, Grason Stallard, Keegan Stallard, Kiersten Harris, Jordan Stallard, Lindsey Stallard, Derek Stallard, Michael Stallard, Clint Roberts, Robbie Worley, and Jared Worley; 14 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View cemetery in Weber City VA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Caris Healthcare caregivers for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Fraternal Order of Police, PO Box 7585, Kingsport TN. 37665, Kingsport City Police Department Employee Fund (funds may be specified to a special cause), or Another charity of your choosing.
